Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG) Shares Down 1.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VTWG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $158.64 and last traded at $159.75. Approximately 14,402 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 14,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.88.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $667.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

