Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,800,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,113. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.11 and a 200-day moving average of $198.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

