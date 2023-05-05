Verasity Hits One Day Volume of $8.30 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $55.36 million and approximately $8.30 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003371 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000678 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00010140 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

