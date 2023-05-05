Verasity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.09 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $56.09 million and $8.86 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000670 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009795 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

