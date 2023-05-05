Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.73

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $33.58, with a volume of 39046 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Vericel Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 50.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

