Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.
Verint Systems Price Performance
Shares of VRNT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 310,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,066. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems
In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $110,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,694.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $110,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,694.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,027 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,047,000 after buying an additional 355,796 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,200,000 after purchasing an additional 231,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
