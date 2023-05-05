Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of VRNT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 310,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,066. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $236.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $110,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,694.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,950 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $110,271.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,694.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,744,217.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,027 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,283,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,781,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,047,000 after buying an additional 355,796 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,200,000 after purchasing an additional 231,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

