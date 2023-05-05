VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Kathleen A. Cote Sells 1,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $224,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,788.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.8 %

VRSN opened at $220.77 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $226.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.37. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

