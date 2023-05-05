Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Issues Earnings Results

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics updated its FY23 guidance to $5.20 to $5.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.20-$5.50 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.5 %

VRSK stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,111. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $156.05 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.