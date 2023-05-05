Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics updated its FY23 guidance to $5.20 to $5.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.20-$5.50 EPS.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VRSK traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,307. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.85 and a 200 day moving average of $181.31. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.17.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

