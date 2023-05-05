Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $410.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX opened at $346.59 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The company has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.31.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total transaction of $202,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.28, for a total transaction of $202,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,088 shares of company stock worth $21,639,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

