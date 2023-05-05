Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.82.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 90.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,831 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 285,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 31.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 34.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 12.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

