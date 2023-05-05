Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

VCTR stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.84. 139,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research firms have commented on VCTR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

In related news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 37.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.