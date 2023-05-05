Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.30

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 144.85 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.84, a PEG ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.50). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 154.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.44.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.56) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 195 ($2.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 206 ($2.57).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.