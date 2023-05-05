Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Virios Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Virios Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIRI opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36. Virios Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.05.
About Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
