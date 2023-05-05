Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Rating) rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.

About Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

