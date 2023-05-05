Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Trimmed by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the period. Visa comprises 5.7% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Visa were worth $158,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,110. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $431.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.