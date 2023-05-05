Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Increased to $272.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.96.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE V opened at $225.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.11. Visa has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 633,920 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $142,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.