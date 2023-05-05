Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Vistra has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Vistra has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vistra to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Vistra Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $23.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. Vistra has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VST. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,322.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 9,938.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,158,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,038 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

