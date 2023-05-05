Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
Vitesse Energy Stock Up 4.4 %
VTS stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53. Vitesse Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on VTS. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.
About Vitesse Energy
Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.
