Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VWAGY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.