Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Vontier updated its Q2 guidance to $0.61 to $0.66 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.61-$0.66 EPS.

Vontier Stock Up 1.4 %

VNT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 822,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Vontier has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,784 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,433,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,033,000 after acquiring an additional 193,379 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

