VSE Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

VSE has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years. VSE has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect VSE to earn $4.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

VSEC opened at $47.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.44.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $234.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.34 million. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VSE will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in VSE by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in VSE by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VSE by 1,344.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VSE by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. engages in the provision of repair services, parts distribution, logistics, supply chain management, and consulting services for land, sea, and air transportation assets to the commercial and government industry. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense.

