Vulcan Forged PYR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $89.94 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $89.94 million and $3.82 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.27 or 0.00011282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019443 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017938 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,988.26 or 0.99996849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.2805834 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,548,752.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

