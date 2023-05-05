Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.8 %

VMC stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $193.57. 1,068,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,630. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.13.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.