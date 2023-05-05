Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.8 %
VMC stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $193.57. 1,068,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,630. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $199.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.13.
Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.
Vulcan Materials Company Profile
Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.
