Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WD. StockNews.com began coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.66.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $282.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $498,267.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,376.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 398.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.