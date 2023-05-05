Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Trading 10.4% Higher

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) shares rose 10.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 237,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 582,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wallbox from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Wallbox by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 207.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wallbox by 13.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wallbox by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 134,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

