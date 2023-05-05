Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after acquiring an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.56. 1,760,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,747. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.39 and a 200 day moving average of $144.62. The stock has a market cap of $408.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 53.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

