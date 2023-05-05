Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $345.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $345.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $336.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

