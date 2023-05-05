WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.01. 899,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,546. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 124,253 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.