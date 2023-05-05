Wedbush Comments on Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 171.64%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FATE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.24.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.49. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 25,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,859,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,154,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 89.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 236,947 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 92,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 175.3% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 257,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 163,911 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,735.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.