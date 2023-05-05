Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/5/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $26.00.

5/4/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $40.00.

4/25/2023 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

4/21/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $23.00.

4/18/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $31.00.

4/14/2023 – Sunrun had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

4/5/2023 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

3/9/2023 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Sunrun Trading Up 1.4 %

Sunrun stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. 8,041,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,035,076. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,411,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,978,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

