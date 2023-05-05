Weil Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 159 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Markel by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Markel by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,336.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,299.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,301.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.82 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.56.

Insider Activity

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 81.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

