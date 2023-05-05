Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $50.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RYAN. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Thomas Vanacker sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $1,833,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,171 shares of company stock worth $3,145,617. Company insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.