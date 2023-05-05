WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues Earnings Results

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WESCO International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCC traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.08. 563,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.86 and its 200 day moving average is $138.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.95. WESCO International has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $175.00.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WCC. Robert W. Baird raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $1,736,446.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,075,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total value of $1,736,446.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,172 shares in the company, valued at $9,075,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Engel sold 66,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $10,696,893.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,258,702.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 33.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

