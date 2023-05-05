Wesleyan Assurance Society Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wesleyan Assurance Society cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 115,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,496,635. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $215.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

