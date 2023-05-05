Westchester Capital Management Inc. Sells 594 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Markel Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $98.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $179.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.47. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.