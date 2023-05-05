Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.
Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. 216,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.77. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $29.50.
Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.856 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WES. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.
