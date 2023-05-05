Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.00 EPS

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00, Briefing.com reports. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Westlake Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of WLK traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.50. 221,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,880. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a 12-month low of $81.29 and a 12-month high of $139.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Westlake by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Westlake by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Westlake by 236.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

