WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26, RTT News reports. WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
WestRock Stock Performance
WRK opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51.
WestRock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WestRock during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock during the first quarter valued at $217,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.
