WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Mizuho

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WEX. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised WEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.90.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE WEX opened at $169.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.83. WEX has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,295.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,156,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.