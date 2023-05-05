Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 2.4 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at GBX 4,148.14 ($51.83) on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 2,540 ($31.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,205.67 ($52.54). The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 23.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,461.54 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,788.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,464.43.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($58.72) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 28th.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.