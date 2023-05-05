Williams Companies (WMB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2023 – Williams Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00.

4/20/2023 – Williams Companies was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

4/18/2023 – Williams Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $35.00.

4/18/2023 – Williams Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $35.00.

4/14/2023 – Williams Companies had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2023 – Williams Companies was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Williams Companies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.24. 4,783,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,822. The company has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Get The Williams Companies Inc alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.55%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 58.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 154,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 57,114 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 204.8% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 67,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.