Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wingstop Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $207.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.27, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.42.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.50.

In other Wingstop news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

