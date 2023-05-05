Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $225.00 at Robert W. Baird

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.50.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of WING stock opened at $207.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.42. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,311.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

