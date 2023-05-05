Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 94,331 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.95% of Wintrust Financial worth $49,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 7,100 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.07. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $97.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

