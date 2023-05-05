WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.55

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 611896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
WisdomTree Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.41.
WisdomTree Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.
About WisdomTree
WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on September 19, 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
