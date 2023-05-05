WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 198,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 146,868 shares.The stock last traded at $81.40 and had previously closed at $84.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of WNS

WNS Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 46.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 14.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 31.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.