WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 198,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 146,868 shares.The stock last traded at $81.40 and had previously closed at $84.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.
WNS Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day moving average of $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Trading of WNS
WNS Company Profile
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WNS (WNS)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.