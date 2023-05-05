Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $626.00 million-$628.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $625.75 million. Workiva also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.07 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.67.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE WK traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $87.68. The company had a trading volume of 67,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,511. Workiva has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $104.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.76.

Insider Activity

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 4,861.53% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 10,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $948,414.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,249 shares of company stock worth $3,389,641. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Workiva by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

Featured Stories

