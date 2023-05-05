World Mobile Token (WMT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $61.37 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $61.37 million and approximately $707,069.60 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00058800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00020195 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001051 BTC.

About World Mobile Token

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,464,208 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

