WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 0.2% This Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.99 million and approximately $3.19 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00029940 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009506 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000791 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02838772 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.